Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: iPhone 14 Plus at a discount of Rs 16,000

If you plan to buy an iPhone 14, there can be no better time than now. Flipkart Big Savings Days are live and bring many deals and discounts on smartphones, TVs, and more. The iPhone 14 Plus is currently on sale at Flipkart's Big Savings Day event. This latest iPhone model features a generous 6.7-inch display, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but comes at a more affordable price. Powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chipset, it offers ample storage options up to 512GB and features dual 12MP cameras on the back.



How to get the discount on iPhone 14

During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at discounted prices. The base model with 128GB of storage, originally priced at Rs 89,990, is now offered at Rs 73,999. The 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 83,999, and the top 512 GB version can be purchased for Rs 1,03,999. Apart from the discounted prices, Flipkart is also offering an exciting Rs 35,000 trade bonus discount. This means that if you trade in your old smartphone, you can enjoy additional savings. Also, if you use an Axis Bank credit card for payment or opt for EMI transactions, you can avail an additional 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1,000.

Be sure to check out the full details of Flipkart's offer on the iPhone 14 Plus to make an informed decision. With these significant discounts, this could be a great opportunity to purchase the latest iPhone model at a more affordable price.

iPhone 14 Plus: Features

iPhone 14 packs powerful specs into a sleek form factor. The iPhone model has the latest square design with a dual rear camera setup on the rear panel. On the front, the phone packs a wide notch, which includes the selfie camera and is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers its predecessor. iPhone 14 lasts an entire workday on a single charge and runs on the latest iOS operating system. So overall, the iPhone 14 is the best iPhone model in India. Officially, the model starts at Rs 79,900 in India.