Flipkart Black Friday Sale: iPhone 13 gets a huge discount

Apple's iPhone 13 has been heavily discounted in Flipkart's Black Friday sale event, and this time, the offer is not entirely based on bank or trade-in offers. Instead, the e-commerce giant is running a new six-day sale on its platform, offering decent discounts on various devices. This also includes iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 14. Read on to find out more about the deals.



During the Flipkart Black Friday sale, the iPhone 13 is currently available, priced at Rs 62,999 for the 128GB storage model. The flagship phone was previously on sale for Rs 65,999, which means that Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000 to customers. There is also Rs 1,000 discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The exchange offer is available for up to Rs 17,500. Other e-commerce platforms like Amazon are selling the iPhone 13 with a starting price of Rs 66,900.

While Flipkart offers the new iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 77,400, it is still available at quite a high price. However, both iPhones are similar, so I advise people to buy the older version because the features and design are the same with little to no changes.

Those who can only afford to spend up to Rs 60,000 can consider buying the iPhone 12. This phone's 64GB storage model is selling for Rs 48,999 during the Flipkart Black Friday sale. On the other hand, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is on sale for as low as Rs 53,999.

It's important to note that Apple doesn't include a charger with any of these iPhones, so customers must purchase one separately. Also, the company has provided support for fast charging of only 20W. Apple is selling its charger for Rs 1,900 in India.