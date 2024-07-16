Flipkart GOAT Sale: Get Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and More from July 20-25

Flipkart is gearing up for its grand GOAT Sale event, set to begin on July 20, right on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day event. While Amazon's sale will last just two days, is gearing up for its grand GOAT Sale event, set to begin on July 20, right on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day event. While Amazon's sale will last just two days, Flipkart GOAT sale event will continue until July 25, giving shoppers plenty of time to snag great deals. Here's a sneak peek at some of the exciting offers you can expect.

Big Discounts on Popular Phones The sale page on Flipkart reveals substantial discounts on a variety of popular smartphones. The Nothing Phone 2a will be available for an effective price of Rs 19,999, likely inclusive of bank offers and additional discounts. While the exact discount on the iPhone 15 is still under wraps, it's expected to be a significant reduction. Other phones set to see price cuts include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Pixel 8, and iPhone 15 Plus.

Flipkart promises to reveal these price details later today at 6:00 PM. Early Bird Offers Ahead of the main event, Flipkart is running an early bird sale. During this period, the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased for Rs 53,999 with select offers. The Pixel 7 is available for Rs 32,999, and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro can be snagged for Rs 27,999. The Poco X6 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999, while the CMF Phone 1 will go on sale for a special price of Rs 14,999 with select bank offers. Additionally, the Poco M6 Pro will be offered at an effective price of Rs 8,999.

Amazon Prime Day Offers Not to be outdone, Amazon has also revealed some enticing deals ahead of its Prime Day event. The iPhone 13 will be available for Rs 47,999, inclusive of bank offers. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be effectively priced at Rs 74,999, thanks to coupon discounts and bank offers. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12 5G will be available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 52,999, respectively. Amazon also offers attractive discounts on OnePlus smartphones. Prices start at Rs 17,999 with applicable offers. The OnePlus 12R 5G (16GB + 256GB variant) will be available for Rs 40,999 after bank discounts and coupon offers, plus an additional Rs 5,000 off via exchange.

The Poco X6 5G will be available for Rs 17,999, inclusive of a bank offer, while the Poco M6 5G will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 8,299 after bank discounts. Whether you're a Flipkart fan or an Amazon loyalist, both platforms are bringing out some fantastic deals on a range of popular smartphones. Flipkart's GOAT Sale and Amazon's Prime Day event offer a perfect opportunity to grab your desired gadgets at unbeatable prices. Mark your calendars and get ready to shop smart!