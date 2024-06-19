Flipkart Partners with QubeHealth to Upgrade Healthcare Financial Accessibility for Its Employees

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce platform, announces its partnership with QubeHealth, a healthcare payments company, to support the healthcare needs of its 20,000-plus employees across the country by offering unique healthcare benefits. Through this partnership, Flipkart employees gain exclusive access to QubeHealth-Pay, a mobile application that enables instant rewards with cashback on any health or medical bill payments made by Flipkart employee or their families, immediately reducing their monthly healthcare costs.

In addition, each employee is granted a healthcare credit line that matches their group health insurance sum-insured, providing a financial safety net for any hospital that does not offer a cashless payment facility. This credit line is available to the employees and their family members at no cost and is repaid by the employee once their health insurance claim is settled, offering monetary financial relief.

While talking about the collaboration, Aakriti Chandra, Senior Director (Rewards) at Flipkart,said, “As an employee-first organisation, we are committed to improving the well-being of every Flipster. One of the cornerstones of our commitment is our comprehensive healthcare programme, designed to be universal and inclusive, ensuring that all our employees have access to the best benefits. Through our latest collaboration with QubeHealth, we have made the entire experience of healthcare payments frictionless.”

Chris George, Co-Founder and CEO of QubeHealthsaid, “Over 35% of most group health insurance claims happen at a non-cashless hospital. This means the employee must pay first and claim the insurance later. Ensuring the employee can access quick cash on tap, within an App, at no cost in this situation is a huge relief. On top of this, if the employee gets an instant discount for any health or medical bill they pay, the savings just add up. This partnership with Flipkart exemplifies our commitment to providing additional financial support and convenience to the employed Indians and their families in managing their healthcare payments.”

The pandemic has profoundly impacted healthcare payments and insurance coverage for employed individuals in India. Flipkart has consistently been at the forefront of supporting its employees and has taken proactive steps to empower them to manage their families' healthcare. In addition to a comprehensive group health insurance policy, Flipkart has now addressed the significant portion of healthcare payments that are not covered by health insurance.

With the rising cost of healthcare every year and the increase of health and medical expenses that are not covered through insurance, solutions like QubeHealth-Pay are a way for Indian companies to provide a more comprehensive solution for their employee’s healthcare needs. Over the past few years, QubeHealth-Pay has joined hands with over three hundred large Indian Corporations like Flipkart, ION Exchange Ltd., and Licious, simplifying healthcare payments for over 150,000 employees and an equal measure of their families.