Free ChatGPT Users Can Now Generate Studio Ghibli-Style AI Images

OpenAI has begun rolling out its built-in AI image generation feature to free ChatGPT users, a capability that was previously reserved for paid subscribers. While there has been no official announcement from OpenAI or its CEO, Sam Altman, multiple free-tier users have reported success in generating Studio Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT. This update follows the March 26 launch of image generation for premium users and enables free users to create anime-style artwork without relying on third-party tools.

Free Users Gain Access to AI Art

Initially, AI-powered image generation in ChatGPT was exclusive to users on paid plans, such as ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team. This limitation led free users to explore alternatives like xAI’s Grok and Google’s Gemini, though these options often fell short in detail and accuracy compared to OpenAI’s model. Now, with the latest expansion, free users can explore AI-generated visuals, including the much-loved Ghibli aesthetic.

How to Create Ghibli-Style Images in ChatGPT

If you’re a free ChatGPT user and want to try this feature, follow these steps:

Open ChatGPT on the web or mobile app. Click the ‘+’ button at the bottom left to upload an image. Enter a prompt such as “Ghiblify this” or “Convert this image to Ghibli style.” ChatGPT will process the request and generate an anime-style version of the image, which you can then download.

Daily Limits on AI Image Generation

Despite the feature being available to free users, OpenAI has implemented a limit on the number of images they can generate per day. Due to high demand, CEO Sam Altman mentioned on social media platform X that the company’s GPUs are struggling to keep pace. Currently, free-tier users are restricted to generating up to three images per day. Paid users also face limits, though they have a higher allowance compared to free users.

What Sets This Feature Apart?

Although ChatGPT has offered AI-generated images in the past, this latest update brings a key improvement—native image generation. Unlike earlier versions that relied on external models such as DALL-E, this feature is fully integrated into ChatGPT, allowing users to create and refine images seamlessly. The interactive nature of this functionality enables users to make modifications in real time, enhancing the overall experience of AI-powered image creation.



