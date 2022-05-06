Gadgets to gift your mother this mother's day

On Mother's Day, if you are searching for a gift that is as unique and special as your mother, look no further. We have curated a list that will give you plenty of great options for thoughtful and experiential gifts to make your mom feel truly appreciated and cherished.

XGIMI Halo Plus:





If your mom is an avid content consumer, give her the gift of entertainment anytime, anywhere. A smart projector will enable her to watch her favourite films and shows on a larger-than-life, high-resolution 200" screen. Adding to the massive screen, great, intuitive features like autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, 3D screening, and much more along with inbuilt AndroidTV 10.0, she will have the world of global entertainment at her fingertips and also have access to countless Apps and OTT platforms.



iPad Air:





This smart and compact tablet is easy to use and seniors can read text on its large screen with ease. Gift one to your mom so that she can FaceTime her loved ones, scroll through her favourite content and videos and stay connected to the world and to her extended family. iPad Air expectedly has pathbreaking features like the much-talked-about M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and what's more, it looks great!



Fitbit Inspire 2:





Give your mom a brand-new incentive to focus on her health with a smartwatch that will help her to tune into her body. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a low-cost and easy-to-use gift via which she can track her steps, choose from different activity modes and keep an eye on general fitness levels with real-time stats. Pretty as a picture and durable, this is the perfect gift for your mom if you want to inspire her to achieve her fitness goals while staying connected to social media and all her favourite apps.



Beats Studio Buds:





If your mom loves listening to music, audiobooks and podcasts, give her a gift that will help her tune out of domestic chaos or work-related tensions. With Beats Studio Buds, she can enjoy her favourite audio content and also meet deadlines at home and at work. iPhone users will also get hands-free Siri access, quick pairing, and Find My support. The five built-in microphones will make any audio experience seamless and crystal clear.



Amazon Kindle Paperwhite:





This has been called the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet and if your mom loves books, this is the brightest gift idea you can possibly come up with. She can now carry all her favourite reads in her handbag and conveniently read whenever wherever she wants without even having to flip a page. This is an honest-to-goodness digital reading device and does not strain the eyes, making the reading experience truly pleasant.

