Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 14, 2025 – Unlock Exclusive Rewards!

Authorities in Bengaluru Rural have started an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Sahana, who drowned in Huskur Lake. Her family initially claimed that both Sahana and her father, Ramamurthy, fell into the lake accidentally after losing control of their bike. Ramamurthy stated that he was suffering from microsleep after not getting enough rest the night before.

However, Sahana’s boyfriend, Nitin, has raised suspicions, claiming that her family opposed their relationship because of caste differences. Nitin, who had been in a relationship with Sahana for over a year, said her parents disapproved of their marriage. The couple had been together for 18 months, with Sahana belonging to the Kuruba community and Nitin from the Naidu caste.

The situation took a turn when it was revealed that the day before the incident, Sahana’s father had called Nitin to a friend’s house and reportedly stopped him from marrying her. While the police haven’t called it an ‘honour killing’ yet, they are continuing their investigation. More details are expected after the post-mortem report.