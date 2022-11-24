Gear up for Black Friday Sale with Vijay Sales at its retail stores and www.vijaysales.com

The biggest shopping festival from the US has made its way to India, and Vijay Sales is here to make the most of it. Vijay Sales, India's leading consumer retail company, goes live with its massive Black Friday Sale at all its physical stores and website www.vijaysales.com. Consumers can avail interesting deals & offers on a wide range of Smartphones, Home Appliances, Laptops, Smartwatches, Sound Systems and much more from their favourite electronics brands. Apple lovers can get their hands on the MacBook Air with M1 Chip at just 79,900 & iPhones range starting at just Rs. 56,900, including instant cashback offers from HDFC Bank.

The sale features irresistible deals on winter essentials. Get a wide range of Microwaves & OTGs starting at just Rs. 4,499. Geysers & Water Heaters start at just Rs. 2,999. Get your daily dose of caffeine with Coffee Makers starting at just Rs. 1,377 and stay in shape while beating the cravings with Air Fryers starting at Rs 7,499.

Customers can also avail a series of offers on products, including Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Men's Grooming Gadgets, Bluetooth Neckbands, Cooking Essentials, Mixers, Juicers and much more. Customers can get hold of the most popular smartphone range starting at just Rs. 8,999, Top 5G.Mobile phones at Rs. 15,999, some of the latest launches by leading Smartphone brands start at Rs. 9,949.

Stellar discounts can be availed on entry-level laptops with prices starting from Rs. 24,990, the premium & convertible ones starting from Rs. 36,990, gaming laptops starting from Rs. 53,690 and Tablets starting from Rs. 9,499. Customers can revamp their home entertainment space with bestselling televisions starting from Rs. 10,990. Get the party going by bringing home a new audio system as prices start at Rs. 3,299, and portable speakers start at Rs. 999. Keep track of your daily activities and lifestyle with some of the coolest smartwatches, with prices starting just at Rs. 1,599.

In Home Appliances, consumers can get the best Washing Machines with a price range starting at just Rs. 9,490. For those looking for Refrigerators and Air Conditioners, the price range starts from Rs. 8,490 and Rs. 29,990, respectively. Exciting offers are available even on Chimneys & Hobs, with the price range starting at just Rs. 2,999. Customers can buy from a wide range of Mixers, Juicers & hand Blenders at discounts of up to 35%. Shopping with Vijay Sales comes with yet another advantage, the MyVS loyalty program. It rewards the buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on shopping from both the stores and the eCommerce websites. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.

Besides, on purchases between the 25th to 27thof November, customers can avail instant discounts from top banks at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com. HDFC Bank Card holders get a 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit & Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15000 & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15000. ICICI Bank Card holders get 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit & Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 20000 & 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 20000. Additionally, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can also avail an instant discount of Flat Rs. 5000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 1,00,000. Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit & Debit Card holders get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2500 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 & above.



Federal Bank Card Holders can avail an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions & an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 2,000 on Debit Card Non-EMI transactions of Rs. 15000 & above. Additionally, Federal Bank Credit Card Holders can also avail an instant discount of 10% up to Rs. 3,000 on Credit Card EMI transactions done at stores only.

Customers can avail ongoing bank offers