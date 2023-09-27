German brand Blaupunkt brings 2 affordable 43, 55-inch Google TVs in India

New Delhi: German electronics brand Blaupunkt on Wednesday launched two affordable 43-inch QLED & 55-inch 4K Google TVs in India. The 43-inch TV priced at Rs 28,999, and the 55-inch priced at Rs 34,999, are now available to purchase on Flipkart.

"This festive season discover the magic of sleek designs, superior performance, and advanced features like Android operating systems, stunning visuals, and, most notably, the unmatched TruSurround Sound with a powerful 60W speaker, these TVs are poised to redefine home entertainment," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL exclusive brand licencee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the 43-inch QLED TV boasts a staggering 1.1 billion colours on a QLED 4K display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, complemented by an elegant black design and Dolby-certified audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus.

It also offers over 1000 apps via in-built Chromecast and Airplay. With DTS TruSurround sound, a 50-watt speaker, versatile sound modes, and extensive connectivity options, this TV offers an immersive and tailored viewing experience.

The 55-inch TV features a 4K HDR10+ display with 1.1 billion colours. It delivers cinematic sound quality, powered by Dolby Digital Plus and a robust 60W Stereo Box Speaker system with DTS TruSurround technology.