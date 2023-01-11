Gizmore Gizfit Plasma review: A premium affordable smartwatch

Homegrown mobile brand Gizmore launched a new smartwatch, GIZFIT Plasma. This smartwatch offers a metallic curved dial with an HD big screen and fantastic features. The smartwatch offers an always-on display, a smart split screen and Bluetooth Calling. Its voice assistant support helps you to make and receive calls. In addition, it brings all the usual smartwatch features like showing notifications, reminders, health features, and more.



What was in the Box? In the box, I found the Gizmore GIZFIT Plasma smartwatch with a black dial- blue coloured strap, a wireless charger, and a warranty card of one year. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty, find the operating instructions and link the watch to the V-Fit app on your smartphone. ,



Gizmore GIZFIT Plasma Smartwatch Box



Product Specifications



· Premium casing with super soft silicon strap · 1.9-inch Ultra HD BIG Screen · Display Resolution: 240 x 280 px | 550 NITS Brightness · Connectivity: Bluetooth v5 with Calling support, GPS trajectory · Voice Assistance support · Health monitoring: Body Temperature, SpO2, 24×7 Heart Rate, CalorieBurns, Hydration Alert, Menstrual Tracker, Sleep monitor & GuidedBreathing. · Multiple Cloud Based Watch Faces · Battery Runtime: Up to 7 days, Wireless Charging · IP67: Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistant · Built-In Microphone and Speaker · Third-Party App Support: V-Fit · Dimensions: Width 37.5 mm x Height 44 mm x Thickness 10.8 mm; Weight: 45g · Others: Multi-Function Rotating Crown, 5 Menu Styles, Privacy Lock, Split Screen · Strap Dimensions: Strap Length – 25 cm · Colours: Black, Navy blue and Burgundy · Warranty: 1 year Design and Display

GizmoreGizfit Plasma - Display

The watch flaunts a premium replaceable silicon strap, which is comfortable to wear for long hours. Six local faces are available, and many beautiful online watch faces to choose from based on your mood. Gizmore GIZFIT Plasma is water-resistant with an IP67 rating to withstand dust, sweat, and rain. GizFit PLASMA's 1.9-inch 2.5D display boasts 240×280 pixels resolution and 550Nits of brightness. The right-side rotating crown makes it easy to access the watch faces, along with multiple watch faces and menu choices. It also supports split-screen multitasking. The on-display and rise to wake is good, but I found the display a bit dull outdoors under sunlight; in the house, there is no issue at all. The best part is you can lock the watch screen with a secret code. You will find one crown button on the right side; this crown button takes you to the main menu, you can rotate the crown to check out the list, and it also acts as a back key to move out to the various sections of the watch.







The sightof different available watch faces



User Interface

GizmoreGizfit Plasma offers a smooth user interface

Gizmore Gizfit Plasma offers a smooth user interface. You can swipe down for watch settings like battery percentage, brightness, wallet, settings, calls and others. Swipe up for notification alerts, swipe right for shortcuts to various applications, and swipe left to see the activity list, heart rate, BP, Music, and Sleep, and you can add more. When you press the rotatory knob, you see the 16 apps listed in honeycomb format. There are five styles in which you can arrange these apps. This smartwatch can be used in almost 23 languages.

GizmoreGizfit Plasma Smartwatch flaunting trendy crown button

Battery



This smartwatch from Gizmore offers wireless charging. With around 2 hrs of charging, the watch got 100% charged. I got to use it for six days with the minimum usage of the Bluetooth calling feature. So, GIZFIT Plasmawill outlasts any activity you do during the day and still tracks your sleep at night. The brand claims a battery life of seven days; note that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature. I am content with the battery performance. Connectivity and Calling Features The Gizmore Gizfit Plasma connects Android and iPhone with its compatible V-Fit app. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity that ranges up to 5 meters and can notify you of important calls, SMS and reminders. Once the watch is connected to your mobile, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, messages and mail alerts. The smartwatch can track yoga, swimming, running, outdoor walking, basketball, badminton, football, cycling, hiking, and trekking.

Smartphoneconnected to Gizmore Plasma



The smartwatch offers three options for calling- Call, Phone book and Call logs. The telephone keypad is comfortable for dialling numbers. The Call logs option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers options to reject, accept calls, and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch.



V-Fit app We can pair Gizmore GIZFIT Plasma with Android and iOS devices with its app V-Fit'. The V-Fit app helps to control the watch's features and keep a tab on all the health-related data collected by the watch. The app's Home page displays the health-related measures when you launch it, and you find more tabs called status, movement, equipment and mine.

GizmoreGizfit Plasma with its accustomed app V-Fit

The home page under the status tab offers details like steps, sleep, heart rate, Blood Pressure, and Blood Oxygen. The movement tab allows you to switch it on while you are on a run outdoors. It will show you the km you ran, time, pace and heart rate. You can track this on the map and lock the screen, so it doesn't get switched off while moving. The app provides detailed information about each feature; I wish it also had a stress feature. Under the equipment tab, you will be able to control the settings and features of the app, and under the Mine tab, you will find some account and app settings. Overall the V-Fit app is good enough to monitor your health measurements.



Sleep, Heart Rate and Blood Pressure With the help of this app, you get detailed data about SleepData. The Data comprise the Last night's Sleep detail, when you slept and when you woke up, Deep sleep, Light sleep, Total time and how long you were awake during the night. One can track Sleep on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. The heart rate and blood pressure feature helps you measure your heart rate on a daily basis and gives you the Average and Highest heart rate. This heart rate data analysis varies between 40 and 200 BPM. Similarly, you get the blood pressure data as well. You get to compare with the reference values mentioned below whether your blood pressure is normal, low or hypertension. Smart Features Dial Market, Sedentary Alert, Drink Water Reminder, Emergency contact, Weather, Reminder of compliance, Smart shot, Voice Assistance, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Timer, Find Device. The find Device option helps you find your watch and mobile if you misplace any of the two. I found this feature helpful several times.

GizmoreGIZFIT Plasma with smart features

Verdict

