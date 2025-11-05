‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Warns: Elon Musk Will Get Richer While Millions Lose Jobs to AI Revolution

Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the ‘Godfather of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’, has issued a stark warning about the growing divide between tech billionaires and the global workforce. Speaking on Bloomberg’s Wall Street Week, Hinton predicted that as AI continues to advance, individuals like Elon Musk will become even wealthier, while millions of workers could lose their livelihoods.

Over the past few years, the tech industry has witnessed massive transformations, with AI emerging as both a powerful innovation and a source of widespread disruption. Companies such as Amazon, Google, IBM, and TCS have already carried out large-scale layoffs, many of which have been linked to automation and AI integration.

Hinton believes this trend is only going to accelerate. “I think the big companies are betting on it causing massive job replacement by AI, because that's where the big money is going to be,” he said. His observation underscores a growing sentiment among experts that the AI boom, while transformative, is also creating an imbalance between corporate profits and human employment.

Recent reports by Bloomberg suggest that tech giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta are expected to invest around $420 billion in capital expenditure next year, much of it directed toward advancing AI infrastructure and capabilities.

When asked if there is a way to progress in AI development without sacrificing millions of jobs, Hinton offered a sobering response: “I believe that it can’t. I believe that to make money, you’re going to have to replace human labour.”

According to Hinton, the outcome is clear—AI’s productivity benefits will predominantly enrich the wealthy. “People like Musk will get richer, while many others lose their jobs — and he won’t care. This isn’t an AI problem; it’s a societal problem,” he emphasized.

Hinton pointed out that the looming challenge isn’t technology itself, but rather how society is structured to distribute wealth and opportunity. “Musk will get richer and a lot of people get unemployed and Musk won't care. I'm using Musk as a sort of stand-in. Um, that's not on AI, that's on how we organise society,” he explained.

Despite his concerns, Hinton is not advocating for halting AI progress altogether. He recognizes its immense potential to drive positive change and economic growth. “It's a difficult decision because it can do tremendous good too, and in fact, if you think about it, increasing productivity in many, many industries — that should be good,” Hinton noted.

As governments and corporations worldwide race to harness AI’s capabilities, Hinton’s words serve as a crucial reminder: the issue lies not in artificial intelligence itself, but in how humanity manages its integration into society. Without equitable planning and policies, the AI-driven future may amplify inequality—benefiting a select few while displacing millions of workers.

‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Warns: Elon Musk Will Get Richer While Millions Lose Jobs to AI Revolution

Highlight (20 words):AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warns that tech billionaires like Elon Musk will grow wealthier as AI replaces millions of human jobs worldwide.

SEO Keywords:Geoffrey Hinton AI warning, Elon Musk AI jobs, AI layoffs 2025, AI and unemployment, AI economic inequality, Geoffrey Hinton Bloomberg

News Report (500 words):

Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the ‘Godfather of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’, has issued a stark warning about the growing divide between tech billionaires and the global workforce. Speaking on Bloomberg’s Wall Street Week, Hinton predicted that as AI continues to advance, individuals like Elon Musk will become even wealthier, while millions of workers could lose their livelihoods.

Over the past few years, the tech industry has witnessed massive transformations, with AI emerging as both a powerful innovation and a source of widespread disruption. Companies such as Amazon, Google, IBM, and TCS have already carried out large-scale layoffs, many of which have been linked to automation and AI integration.

Hinton believes this trend is only going to accelerate. “I think the big companies are betting on it causing massive job replacement by AI, because that's where the big money is going to be,” he said. His observation underscores a growing sentiment among experts that the AI boom, while transformative, is also creating an imbalance between corporate profits and human employment.

Recent reports by Bloomberg suggest that tech giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta are expected to invest around $420 billion in capital expenditure next year, much of it directed toward advancing AI infrastructure and capabilities.

When asked if there is a way to progress in AI development without sacrificing millions of jobs, Hinton offered a sobering response: “I believe that it can’t. I believe that to make money, you’re going to have to replace human labour.”

According to Hinton, the outcome is clear—AI’s productivity benefits will predominantly enrich the wealthy. “People like Musk will get richer, while many others lose their jobs — and he won’t care. This isn’t an AI problem; it’s a societal problem,” he emphasized.

Hinton pointed out that the looming challenge isn’t technology itself, but rather how society is structured to distribute wealth and opportunity. “Musk will get richer and a lot of people get unemployed and Musk won't care. I'm using Musk as a sort of stand-in. Um, that's not on AI, that's on how we organise society,” he explained.

Despite his concerns, Hinton is not advocating for halting AI progress altogether. He recognizes its immense potential to drive positive change and economic growth. “It's a difficult decision because it can do tremendous good too, and in fact, if you think about it, increasing productivity in many, many industries — that should be good,” Hinton noted.

As governments and corporations worldwide race to harness AI’s capabilities, Hinton’s words serve as a crucial reminder: the issue lies not in artificial intelligence itself, but in how humanity manages its integration into society. Without equitable planning and policies, the AI-driven future may amplify inequality—benefiting a select few while displacing millions of workers.



