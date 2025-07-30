Google AI Mode Evolves: New Features Bring PDF Analysis, Canvas Planning, and Live Video Search to Users

Google is taking its AI capabilities a step further with significant enhancements to AI Mode in Search, aimed at making everyday tasks, learning, and research more intuitive. The tech giant is introducing new tools, including PDF analysis, a planning feature called Canvas, and an innovative real-time visual input system named Search Live. These updates are gradually rolling out, with initial availability for users in the U.S. and India, especially those participating in Google's AI Mode Labs experiment.

Smarter PDF Analysis

One of the standout features is the ability to upload and analyze PDF files directly within AI Mode. Users on Android, iOS, and desktop browsers can now submit documents—such as lecture notes, presentations, or reports—and ask targeted questions about the content. The AI scans the material, summarizes key points, and even fetches supporting data from the web with clickable references for deeper learning.

This builds upon existing image analysis tools found in the Google app and marks a move toward supporting a broader range of document types in the future. Google confirms it is working on expanding this capability to include Google Drive files, making the feature even more accessible.

Currently, the PDF analysis function is being introduced for English-speaking users over 18 in the U.S. and India. However, given that AI Mode remains in its experimental phase, Google encourages users to double-check information for accuracy.

Organize with Canvas

Google is also introducing a new project management feature within AI Mode called Canvas. Previously available in Gemini, Canvas now offers users a powerful, evolving side panel in Search that helps organize and maintain ongoing plans. Whether it’s structuring a study timetable, mapping out a travel itinerary, or managing a multi-phase project, Canvas is designed to streamline planning through interactive sessions with AI.

“Users can start by asking AI Mode for help with a task and select ‘Create Canvas’ to begin building their plan,” Google shared. The tool also offers the potential to import context from personal documents like syllabi or meeting notes once file upload integration is expanded.

Initially available in English for U.S. users enrolled in AI Mode Labs, Canvas is expected to broaden its reach over time.

Live Video Search with Search Live

Another groundbreaking addition is “Search Live,” a feature that allows users to point their smartphone camera at a live scene and receive AI-generated insights on the spot. This feature uses the power of Project Astra and integrates with Google Lens to offer interactive, visual-based queries.

Users can engage in ongoing dialogue with AI Mode while exploring the world around them, making it a useful tool for learning, problem-solving, and even real-time translation or identification. This feature is being deployed first on mobile devices in the U.S.

Smarter Chrome Experience

Lastly, Google is rolling out a Chrome-based integration titled “Ask Google about this page.” Available in the address bar, this function allows users to highlight any section of a webpage—or even a PDF—and query it through AI Mode. Responses appear in a side panel with options for follow-up questions and deeper exploration.

With these latest updates, Google continues its push to make AI tools more embedded in everyday digital experiences, ensuring that users have smarter, faster, and more interactive ways to work and learn.