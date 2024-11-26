Google App Adds Search Links to Webpages: Details

Google has introduced a feature called Page Annotations in its iOS app that can automatically convert text on webpages into links leading to Google Search results. This update, highlighted in a community post spotted by SERoundtable, allows Google to extract and highlight key terms on a webpage without explicit permission from users or website owners.

These links redirect readers to related search results when tapped, blending organic content with Google’s search ecosystem. While this may enhance user convenience, it raises concerns for website owners, especially with ongoing antitrust scrutiny surrounding Google’s search and advertising practices.

Opting Out of Page Annotations

Website owners who want to avoid these automated links should opt-out by filling out a Google-provided form. The deactivation process may take around 30 days. Notably, all variations of the website, including “www,” “non-www,” “http,” and “https,” as well as subdomains, must be listed for complete exclusion.

Comparison to Ad Intents

This feature is reminiscent of Google’s earlier “ad intents” initiative on its AdSense platform, where website owners could opt-in to place ad links automatically. However, with Page Annotations, opting out is needed, shifting the burden to site owners.

While Page Annotations might benefit users by offering relevant search pathways, publishers must decide whether this aligns with their content strategy and audience engagement goals.