Live
- 'Scam of Rs 46,300 crore in BBMP', K'taka BJP leader files complaint with ED
- Govt’s bank guarantee waiver to cut financial burden on telcos, boost digital infra: Industry
- Google App Adds Search Links to Webpages: Details
- Rising star Vaishali Rameshbabu to return for Norway Chess Women 2025
- Sikkim CM calls on Guv, extends greetings on Constitution Day
- Narendar Kumar Ale’s Innovative Approach to Integrating AI and ML for Sophisticated Frameworks and Data Analytics
- New vaccine offers high protection against malaria
- Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad for IPL 2025: Key Players, Auction Purchases, and Team Overview
- BJP MLAs stage protest over arrest of ISKCON monk in Bangladesh
- Global foldable smartphone shipments decline in Q3, Samsung leads
Just In
Google App Adds Search Links to Webpages: Details
Google’s new “Page Annotations” feature inserts search links into webpages automatically, requiring site owners to opt-out if unwanted.
Google has introduced a feature called Page Annotations in its iOS app that can automatically convert text on webpages into links leading to Google Search results. This update, highlighted in a community post spotted by SERoundtable, allows Google to extract and highlight key terms on a webpage without explicit permission from users or website owners.
These links redirect readers to related search results when tapped, blending organic content with Google’s search ecosystem. While this may enhance user convenience, it raises concerns for website owners, especially with ongoing antitrust scrutiny surrounding Google’s search and advertising practices.
Opting Out of Page Annotations
Website owners who want to avoid these automated links should opt-out by filling out a Google-provided form. The deactivation process may take around 30 days. Notably, all variations of the website, including “www,” “non-www,” “http,” and “https,” as well as subdomains, must be listed for complete exclusion.
Comparison to Ad Intents
This feature is reminiscent of Google’s earlier “ad intents” initiative on its AdSense platform, where website owners could opt-in to place ad links automatically. However, with Page Annotations, opting out is needed, shifting the burden to site owners.
While Page Annotations might benefit users by offering relevant search pathways, publishers must decide whether this aligns with their content strategy and audience engagement goals.