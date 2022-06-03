Google brings new updates to Android messaging, accessibility features

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out new updates for GBoard, Emoji Kitchen, and some of its accessibility tools.

The company said that it is constantly adding features and updates to better connect with the users.

"Today, we are introducing a set of updates to help your phone stand out as much as you do," Angana Ghosh, Director, Product Management, Android, said in a blogpost.

"From more expressive ways to message your friends, to subtle but smart upgrades to entertainment and accessibility, we ensure that every interaction with your Android device is more helpful than the last," Ghosh added.

Previously available on Pixel phones, custom text stickers will soon be available to all Android Gboard users typing in English-US, allowing you to type what you want to say, select a design, and share your message with your nearest and dearest.

New emoji mashups have arrived just in time for summer (for those of you in the Southern hemisphere, we got you covered too) with Emoji Kitchen, the company said.

There are more than 1,600 new combinations to help you express your excitement -- like when you want to show how much you're looking forward to your upcoming summer vacation or add a little hot summer twist to your usual go-to emoji.

The company also said that users can soon use their Play Points for in-app items at checkout, without leaving their favorite apps and games.