Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Wife Gets Honourary Doctorate by IIT Kharagpur

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife, Anjali Pichai, were honoured by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where both have deep academic roots. At a special event in San Francisco, Sundar Pichai was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree, while Anjali Pichai received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Sundar Pichai, who completed his undergraduate degree in metallurgical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post. He shared, “Last week I was grateful to receive an honorary doctorate from my alma mater, IIT Kharagpur. My parents always hoped I would get my doctorate, I think an honorary one still counts.” Pichai further reflected on the significant role IIT Kharagpur played in his journey, stating, “The access to education and technology at IIT put me on a path to Google and helping more people access technology. IIT’s role in technology will only grow in importance with the AI revolution, and I will always be thankful for my time there.”

Anjali Pichai, who graduated with honours in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1993, was also recognized for her accomplishments. The event featured two images shared by Sundar Pichai: one of him receiving the honorary degree and another of him greeting IIT officials who travelled to San Francisco for the ceremony.

IIT Kharagpur highlighted the significance of this honour in a statement, acknowledging Sundar Pichai's "remarkable contribution towards digital transformation, affordable technology, and pathbreaking innovations." The institute noted that President Droupadi Murmu had conferred the degree in absentia during the 69th Convocation in December last year. However, since Pichai was unable to attend, the official recognition took place later, on July 23, in San Francisco.

Sundar Pichai's academic journey continued in the United States, where he earned a master's degree in materials science and engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. At Wharton, he was recognized as a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar.

Before joining Google in 2004, Pichai worked at McKinsey & Company. At Google, he led key initiatives, including the development of Chrome, Chrome OS, and Google Drive, and later managed Google Maps and Android. In August 2015, Pichai was appointed CEO of Google, a role in which he continues to shape the company's strategic direction.

Anjali Pichai's recognition as a Distinguished Alumnus reflects her achievements and contributions in her field. The couple's honours underscore their significant impact on technology and innovation, both globally and within the Indian diaspora.