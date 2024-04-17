Google Chrome May Enable Direct Chat with Gemini: Explained

Google introduced its chatbot, Bard, in February of last year. Initially criticized for inaccuracies in its demo, Google has since improved the chatbot's functionality and rebranded it as Gemini. This updated AI tool offers features such as multiple draft responses, editable answers, and a broad range of knowledge. Now, reports suggest accessing the AI tool could soon be more convenient.

According to Android Authority, Google is exploring a new feature that would enable users to interact with Gemini directly from the Chrome browser. A "Chat with Gemini" shortcut may be added to the Chrome address bar, allowing easy access without the need to visit the chatbot's dedicated website.

This feature is currently being tested in Chrome Canary and is designed for developers and early adopters to experiment with new updates. Although the feature is not yet active, Canary users may soon see an option in their address bar menu indicating, "Type @gemini to Chat with Gemini."

It may take some time before this functionality is available in the standard version of Chrome. For now, those eager to explore it can download Chrome Canary, navigate to chrome://flags, enable the Expansion pack page for the site starter pack, and restart the browser. Since these features are experimental, they may not function perfectly.

In related news, Gemini will soon be available on Google Pixel 8 smartphones. The company recently announced that the on-device Language Model (LLM), Gemini, will be introduced to the Pixel 8, providing advanced features.

Reports suggest that the Pixel 8 will receive a developer preview of Gemini Nano, which will power functionalities such as Summarize in Recorder and Gboard Smart Reply. Summarize allows users to generate bullet-point summaries based on audio recordings, offering concise overviews of recorded content, such as meeting notes.

Meanwhile, Gboard Smart Reply will provide higher-quality replies by considering the conversational context. This feature, previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, will now be available to all Pixel 8 users.