Live
- Shocking Update on Telangana Liquor Prices: Government Rejects Proposed Hike
- Tulasi Reddy Calls for Reforms in schools
- Allu Arjun Team Responds to Stampede Incident at Sandhya Theatre
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Public Administration Victory Celebrations at HMDA Grounds
- Relief for Harish Rao in Telangana High Court: Orders Against Arrest Issued
- Biggbang Coworking: The Premier Destination for Coworking Space in Chandigarh
- Key pact between AP Govt, Google
- Balakrishna announces sequel to iconic ‘Aditya 369’ with son Mokshagna in lead
- ‘Siddharth Roy’ actor’s next gets a grand launch
- Pushpa 2: Stampede at Sandhya Theater, Allu Arjun’s Team Reacts to Tragic Incident
Just In
Google Chrome to Roll Out AI-Powered "Store Reviews" for Safer Browsing
AI-powered "Store Reviews" feature from Google Chrome will summarize website trustworthiness using data from platforms such as Trustpilot and Scam Advisor.
Google Chrome is all set to roll out a new "Store Reviews" feature designed to enhance user safety while browsing. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), this tool will provide a quick overview of a website's reputation by summarizing user reviews from trusted platforms like Trustpilot and Scam Advisor.
The goal is to make it easier for users to assess website trustworthiness at a glance, helping them make better-informed decisions online. Instead of manually visiting various review sites, users will soon find summarized feedback directly in Chrome's site information panel.
How the Feature Works
According to the tech tipster Leopeva64, when visiting a website in Chrome, users can click on the site information icon—usually a lock symbol or an "i" icon—next to the address bar. This will reveal a new "Store Reviews" section.
This is where Chrome comes in a summary of reviews generated by AI by collecting them from independent review platforms. This way, no one has to navigate across multiple platforms just to validate a particular website. Chrome thus cuts through all this and gives a precise user experience summary, showing both good and bad parts.
Limitations and Precautions
This feature is not one hundred percent secure, although it has been claimed to have increased trust and security. Google notes that the company does not buy any of the review platforms. The "Store Reviews" feature is merely a starting point from which the user is expected to decide and, if necessary, look for more information about the credibility of a particular website.
A Safer Browsing Future
Combining AI with data from independent review sources, Google Chrome is in step with its innovations to improve online safety; the "Store Reviews" option has made it more possible for users to surf the internet in confidence, as this provides another handy means of having their website validity checked without extra effort.