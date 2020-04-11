Google Company Rolls Out Braille Keyboard

To help all the blind people, Google company has come up with 'Braille' keyboard. This virtual keyboard will be available for all the Android users which are accessible for all the visual impairments.

This keyboard is named as 'TalkBack', this special feature is integrated with a 6-key layout and each key represents with one of the 6 braille dots to represent any symbol or alphabet.

For instance, if you need to type the letter 'A' then you need to press Type B dots 1 & 2 together. You can send an email, text message or even a social media post with this TalkBack virtual keyboard.

To download this keyboard on your laptops and desktops, you need to go to the accessibility section and go to settings. It is available for Android 5.0 versions and the updated ones as well. Both braille grades 1 and 2 will be available initially in English.