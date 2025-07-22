Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans

Google has officially locked in the launch date for its next-generation Pixel smartphones. The much-anticipated Pixel 10 lineup will be unveiled on August 20 during the company’s Made by Google event. The reveal was confirmed via a teaser posted on the Google Store website, which not only hints at the device’s design but also introduces a limited-time offer for early subscribers.

Sleek Design with Familiar Touches

The teaser features the Pixel 10 Pro, showcasing a design language reminiscent of the Pixel 9 Pro. Key highlights include a horizontal camera bar housing three camera sensors alongside an LED flash — a setup that may extend to the base Pixel 10 model this year, marking a significant upgrade.

In the teaser, the Pixel 10 Pro is shown in a new Moonstone finish — a soft, light grey tone with a matte back and a glossy metal frame. The device retains its boxy silhouette with flat edges and subtly curved corners. Both the power and volume buttons remain positioned on the right, consistent with prior Pixel designs.

Pre-Order Discount and India Availability

Google is offering a special discount to users who sign up for email updates on the Google Store by August 18 (12:30 PM IST). Those who register will receive a unique discount code on launch day, August 20, applicable to a single Pixel 10 device during pre-orders. Note that the offer is limited to Pixel 10 smartphones and excludes other Google hardware or services.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on August 21, a day after the global announcement. Although full specifications are yet to be disclosed, more information is anticipated in the days ahead. India is expected to be among the first countries to get the new Pixel 10 series as part of Google’s growing commitment to the market.



