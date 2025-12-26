Google appears to be working on a long-requested feature that could finally allow users to change their Gmail address without starting from scratch. For millions of users who created email IDs years ago—often with casual or outdated usernames—this update could be a significant quality-of-life improvement.

At present, Gmail does not allow users to modify their email address once it has been created. The only option has been to open a new account, which often means losing access to old emails, contacts, and linked services. That limitation may soon change.

According to a Google support page, the company is preparing to roll out a feature that will let users change their Gmail username while keeping the same Google account. Although Google has not made an official global announcement or shared a confirmed launch date, the appearance of this support documentation strongly suggests that the feature is nearing release.

Interestingly, the support page explaining the new process is currently visible only in Hindi. This detail has sparked speculation that India could be among the first regions where the feature becomes available.

How Gmail address changes may work

If the information on the support page is accurate, users will be able to fully replace their existing Gmail address with a new one. The page clearly states, “If your Google Account email address ends with gmail.com, you can replace it with one that ends with @gmail.com.”

Once the change is made, users will be able to send and receive emails using the new Gmail address, while all existing emails remain intact. Importantly, the old Gmail address will not simply disappear. Instead, it will continue to function as a secondary address linked to the same account. This means that emails sent to the old address will still reach the user, ensuring no communication is missed.

Google also appears to be placing limits on how frequently users can change their Gmail ID. As per the support page, users will only be allowed to change their Gmail address once every 12 months, with a maximum of three changes per account over its lifetime.

There is also flexibility for users who may want to reuse their old Gmail address. If desired, the previous email ID can be used to create a brand-new Google account—but only after the mandatory 12-month waiting period.

Who can use this feature?

The upcoming option seems to be aimed primarily at personal Gmail users. The support page notes that accounts managed by organisations may not have the same freedom. If your Google Account email address is provided by a workplace, school, or another group, you may need administrative approval to make any changes. This suggests that the feature could be restricted or entirely unavailable for managed or enterprise accounts.

While many details are still unconfirmed, the potential introduction of Gmail username changes marks a major shift in Google’s long-standing policy. If rolled out widely, it could give users the flexibility to modernise their online identity without sacrificing years of digital history.



