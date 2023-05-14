Live
Google Doodle: Google celebrates Mother's Day with cute animal photos
Google Doodle shared adorable photos of animal moms to celebrate the day over the years.
Mother's Day is a special occasion celebrated worldwide to honour and appreciate mothers. On the occasion, Google Doodle shared some adorable animal photos of moms over the years to commemorate the day. She also shared the behind-the-scenes process for Doodler Celine You's animated handmade clay artwork.
The Doodle features different types of animals, including chickens, octopuses, lions, snakes, birds, and others, which means that the feeling of motherhood prevails across all species. Every year, Google celebrates important occasions with its Doodle.
Importance and History
It is a day to celebrate the unconditional love and unwavering support that mothers give us daily. In many countries, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. The origin of Mother's Day dates back to the early 20th century when the US dedicated a day to mothers. An American woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother after her death in 1905 and decided to reserve a day for all mothers. Later, the woman formally celebrated the day for the first time in May 1908 in Grafton, West Virginia.
The day became popular after Anna and her friends urged prominent personalities across the US to declare Mother's Day a national holiday. Within a few years, the day was celebrated in every state in the US. In 1914, then-President of the United States Woodrow Wilson announced that the second Sunday in May would be celebrated as Mother's Day. Little by little, the idea spread to other countries.