Google Gemini Now Features PDF Screen Awareness in the Files App

Gemini is making its screen awareness feature newly announced for the Files app, utilizing its AI assistant for better engagement with PDF files. According to Android Police, this functionality enables the possibility of asking questions directly from a PDF viewed on the screen, creating an interactive approach.

This will be given only among Gemini Advanced subscribers. Open any PDF using the Files app, and click on "Ask about this PDF" so that Gemini is ready to accept questions about the document. This very much appears to be creating the same user experience as that of ChatGPT's querying functionality about a PDF announced during Google I/O earlier this May.

Apart from PDFs, Gemini also provides contextual awareness for web pages and YouTube videos. It defaults to a screenshot of the screen for questions based on visibility for unsupported file types.

This update reflects Google's ambition to make its intellect resources appear to be not only intelligent but also more versatile, making them productive extensions for users by easily routing all its functions along everyday applications.