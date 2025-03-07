  • Menu
Google Introduces AI Mode in Search Powered by Gemini 2.0

Highlights

Google has introduced AI Mode in Search, an experimental feature powered by Gemini 2.0, designed to enhance search with advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities. This smart assistant works alongside AI Overviews, providing interactive and context-rich responses

Google is expanding its AI-powered search capabilities with a new experimental feature called AI Mode. This enhancement, integrated with the Gemini 2.0 model, aims to improve search experiences by offering advanced reasoning, multimodal responses, and interactive follow-ups.

What is Google’s AI Mode?

AI Mode is a new smart search feature designed to work alongside AI Overviews, offering more sophisticated responses to complex queries. Powered by Gemini 2.0, this feature enhances Google Search by allowing users to ask detailed questions and receive AI-generated responses with web links. Unlike traditional search results, AI Mode provides deeper insights and contextual understanding, making it a strong competitor to ChatGPT-powered search tools.

How to Access AI Mode in Google Search?

Currently, AI Mode is in its experimental phase and is accessible through Search Labs. Here’s how users can try it:

Join the Search Labs Waitlist – Interested users must sign up for the feature.

Wait for Approval – Once accepted, users receive an email confirmation.

Visit AI Mode – Access it via google.com/aimode or through a dedicated tab in the Search filters.

Interact with AI – Users can enter queries, ask follow-up questions, and even check past interactions in the AI Mode history.

Who Can Use AI Mode Right Now?

At present, AI Mode is exclusive to Google One AI Premium subscribers for testing in Google Labs. A wider public release is expected in the future. While this new addition aims to enhance search efficiency, concerns remain about the accuracy of AI-generated responses, given past issues with AI Overview's hallucinations.

