Google Introduces Gemini Advance: Pricing, Features, and Usage Guide

In recent updates encompassing Gemini and Bard, Google unveiled the availability of Gemini Ultra, now rebranded as Gemini Advance. This advanced AI model, akin to ChatGPT Plus, is accessible to users via subscription and is founded on Google's cutting-edge multimodal technology, Gemini Ultra.

Previously, Google introduced Gemini, its AI multimodal model, consisting of Nano, Pro, and Ultra variants. Nano caters to on-device tasks, Pro offers scalability across various functions, while Ultra, the most robust iteration, excels in handling intricate tasks. Until now, Nano and Pro were accessible via Bard, but Google has rebranded Bard as Gemini to streamline operations.

Gemini Advance: Price and Details

Gemini Advance, formerly known as Gemini Ultra, epitomizes Google's pinnacle of AI prowess, boasting capabilities in reasoning, instruction following, coding, and creative collaboration. Priced starting at Rs 1,950 per month in India, users can access Gemini Advance through the Google One AI Premium subscription, which also includes 2TB storage and integration with various platforms under the former Duet AI umbrella.

How to use Gemini Advance

To utilize Gemini Advance's features, users must subscribe to the Google One AI Premium plan, starting at Rs 130 monthly. This plan builds upon the existing Google One service, offering expanded storage and exclusive features. Gemini Advance subscribers gain access to Gemini for Workspace, formerly known as Duet AI, enabling seamless integration of advanced AI capabilities across workspace applications like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

With Gemini Advance, users can leverage features like "Help me write," powered by Duet AI, now integrated as Gemini for Workspace. This integration empowers users with the robust capabilities of Gemini Ultra, enhancing productivity and efficiency across various workspace tasks.

In summary, Google's introduction of Gemini Advance represents a significant leap in AI technology, offering users access to advanced AI capabilities through a seamless subscription model. With its integration into workspace applications, Gemini Advance aims to revolutionize productivity and collaboration, ushering in a new era of AI-driven workspace solutions.