Google introduces Gmail offline: How to read, send and search email offline

Gmail is possibly the most popular mail service out there. More than 1.8 billion people used Gmail last year, and Google's email service commands 18 percent of the email client market share. Furthermore, around 75 percent of people open their Gmail on mobile devices. With that in mind, Google has now rolled out the ability to take Gmail offline.



According to the Mountain View, California-based tech giant, users can now read, reply to, and search for their Gmail messages even when they're not connected to the Internet. This is an innovative feature from Google and will work very well in places with low connectivity or no Internet, especially in remote areas. Activating Gmail offline is also easy; users can do it in a few simple steps. Check out:

- Go to mail.google.com. Google says that Gmail offline will only work on Chrome and only if you are browsing in normal mode, not Incognito.

- In your inbox, click the Settings or the Cogwheel button.

- Click "See All Settings."

- On the page, click the "Offline" tab.

- Click the "Enable offline mail" checkbox. The moment you click the checkbox, Gmail will show new settings.

- You can select how many days of emails you want to sync with your Gmail.

- Google shows the amount of space left on your computer and allows you to keep offline data on the computer or remove all offline data from your computer.

- Once you choose to keep or remove offline data, you can click "Save Changes", and offline Gmail will be activated on your computer.