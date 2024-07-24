Google Introduces Google TV Streamer, Retires Chromecast

Google has officially retired its popular Chromecast device, making way for the new Google TV Streamer. The Chromecast dongle is being replaced by a more traditional set-top box design. The upcoming Google TV Streamer features a sleek, white box with a slanted roof, aligning with the aesthetic of recent Google hardware releases. The device includes a white remote, similar to the recent Chromecast version, with a round dial for navigation and a shortcut button below.

For those unfamiliar, Chromecast was a compact streaming device that connected to a TV's HDMI port, enabling users to stream content from their smartphones, tablets, or computers directly to their TVs. It offered an easy and affordable way to convert standard TVs into smart TVs, supporting apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify. With the help of Google Assistant, Chromecast also supports voice commands, enhancing its convenience.

The current version of Google Chromecast supports 4K streaming and is powered by the efficient Amlogic S905X5 processor with 2 GB of RAM. It offers 8 GB of internal storage for apps and system functions. The remote has recently been redesigned, featuring a pill-shaped design with a D-pad, additional buttons, and a customizable "magic" button. The volume rocker has been repositioned to the front of the remote. Running on Android TV 14, the device includes features like Fast Pair, an enhanced audio output switcher, and home screen tweaks. The processor also supports the AV1 codec for more efficient video streaming and offers expanded compatibility with devices like the Pixel Tablet and platforms like TikTok.

As the Google TV Streamer enters the market, expectations are high for even more advanced features. Google aims to maintain a competitive price point similar to the Chromecast, which is currently priced under Rs 10,000 in India. The new device is expected to offer improved streaming capabilities and better integration with Google's ecosystem.

The Google TV Streamer will be officially launched at the Pixel event on August 13, where Google is also set to unveil its flagship Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The event is anticipated to feature the new Pixel Watch 3 and Google Buds Pro 2. Additionally, Google is expected to make significant AI-related announcements. Notably, this event marks the first time Google will introduce the Pixel Fold to the Indian market.

With the transition to the Google TV Streamer, Google is set to elevate the streaming experience for its users, combining a new design with enhanced features and capabilities. The shift signifies a broader strategy to integrate more deeply into the living room entertainment ecosystem, offering a seamless and sophisticated user experience.