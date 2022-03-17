Google I/O 2022 announced: Android 13 and all that we expect

Google IO is coming back this year. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google's big annual developer conference will take place on May 11-12. Just like last time, this year's Google IO will be entirely online, but there's a chance some of the conference will be streamed. live from the Shoreline Amphitheater, which is Google's favourite place to host its IoT conferences.



Google IO 2022 registrations will be free, which means anyone can attend the conference. Google is expected to announce the records soon.

What to expect from Google I/O 2022

Last month Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 13 but didn't reveal the main features of the next version of Android. At the next IO, Google is expected to outline what's coming to Android, as well as improvements over the last version, Android 12. But Android 13 will follow the standard timeline and will likely be available in October, along with Android 12, with the launch of Pixel. Google is also expected to reveal some key numbers about Android, such as the existing install base of Android 12. Don't miss Google's subtle teasing of Apple during the keynote.

Last year's IoT was full of announcements, such as Android 12, Material You, Wear OS 3, Google Workspace and Google Starline, which could easily be the first way to interact with people.

Starline, with the help of machine learning and special equipment called "booths," creates 3D representations of people in front of a screen to allow them to chat on a video call. People in video calls appear to be sitting right in front of you, but in reality, they only appear in their hyper-realistic 3D avatars. Almost a year has passed since Google announced Starline, so more details about this project are expected this year.

Attention will also be given to the hybrid work system that most offices around the world have switched to in the post-pandemic era. Google Workspace is one of the most used tools that people are using to work in the new regime, so maybe Google will add more features to it. There could also be announcements about Google's smartwatch software, Wear OS. Last year, Google and Samsung announced the merger of Wear OS and Tizen into what's known as Wear OS 3.