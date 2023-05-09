Google IO 2023: From Pixel 7a to Fold, all we expect to launch

Google IO 2023 is just around the corner, and we will soon see new updates from the Android manufacturer. It means we'll see a new iteration of Android 14 for smartphones and probably some developments around Google Bard, the company's ChatGPT rival. However, for the past few years, Google has been showing off new hardware, and last year saw the debut of the Google Pixel 6a.

Google will introduce the new Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold this year. The company can offer more information about the Pixel Tab, Google's first tablet. In the meantime, here's everything Google is expected to show off at Google IO 2023.

Pixel 7a

Google has already confirmed that the Google Pixel 7a will be sold in India on May 11 on Flipkart. The phone resembles the Pixel 7 series, which means it has a horizontal bar for the rear cameras on the package and a hole-punch for the selfie camera on the front. Under the hood, the phone will flaunt a 6.1-inch display and Google's Tensor G2 SoC. As it is a Google phone, we can expect to receive the Android 14 update whenever the company rolls it out. Its expected price is Rs 45,000.

Pixel Fold

Google's first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, will also launch at Google IO 2023. The phone will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, although it looks slightly different. The Pixel 7's Cover Screen is wide, giving it a similar look to a traditional smartphone when unfolded. Users can get a 7.8-inch (diagonal) viewing area in all its glory. The same chipset will likely power it, and the rear camera system includes three sensors. The Pixel Fold can be priced at Rs 1.45 lakh or higher. The phone is unlikely to launch in India.

Pixel Tab

Google first showed off the Pixel tab last year, and now we'll finally get the details of its sale. The tablet from Google is also expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC. Since tablets are all about the display, the device can pack a 10.9-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It goes without saying that the tablet will have touch support. The Pixel tab may come in two variants, though there may not be an LTE variant, at least for now. Its price can start at around Rs 50,000.

Other Releases

Google may show off some new products in its line of Nest homes. The company may also tweak the Bard AI chatbot, which is presently available to select users in select countries. Google has stated that Bard will be built into Chrome to allow users to seamlessly harness the power of generative AI.