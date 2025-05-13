Google Keep for Web Gets Long-Awaited Text Formatting Tools

Google is rolling out a long-anticipated update to its web-based note-taking platform, Google Keep, finally bringing text formatting features like bold, italics, and underline to desktop users. These tools were first introduced on Android nearly two years ago, and are now becoming available for Google Workspace, Workspace Individual, and personal account users.

The new formatting options are tucked under an underlined “A” button, located in the lower left corner of the updated Keep text editor. Clicking this icon reveals a toolbar allowing users to style their text or apply H1 and H2 headers—a simple but effective way to bring more structure and readability to notes.

For those using Google Keep across platforms, this update should make formatting consistent between web and Android, eliminating the need to re-edit content after syncing.

Although the feature has started rolling out, Google notes it may take a few weeks before it becomes visible to everyone. Still, the change is a welcome boost to Keep's usability on the web—something users have been requesting for years.