Google Meet Enhances Desktop Experience with Face Touch-Up Filters

Google Meet is introducing desktop users to a new feature: face touch-up filters designed to subtly refine your appearance during video calls. Initially launched on mobile devices last year, these filters are now available on the web version of Google Meet.



Users can select from two options: subtle and smoothing filters. The subtle filter applies minimal complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening, while the smoothing filter enhances these effects slightly further. Unlike dramatic filters found on platforms like Snapchat, Google's filters aim for a natural look, enhancing appearance without appearing overly altered.

To access these touch-up options, users can navigate to the Apply Visual Effects setting in Google Meet and select Appearance. From there, they can toggle Portrait touch-up on or off and choose their preferred filter.

The rollout of Google Meet's portrait touch-up feature begins today, initially limited to paid users on specific plans such as Business Standard, Business Plus, and various Enterprise and Education plans. Subscribers to Google One and Google Workspace Individual will also gain access to these enhancements.

While Google joins the ranks of video conferencing platforms offering face filters, its approach emphasizes subtlety compared to competitors like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, which provide more extensive and sometimes drastic alteration options.