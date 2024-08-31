Google Pay Brings UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers, and More: Enhancing Digital Payments in India

Google Pay, one of India's most popular payment apps, continues to evolve, offering users innovative ways to manage their finances. At the Global Fintech Fest 2024, Google announced a suite of new features for Google Pay, including UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers, Clickpay QR, and more. These features are designed to streamline digital payments and provide a more personalized experience for users across India. Here's a closer look at what these new features offer and how they work.

UPI Circle: Simplifying Delegated Payments

One of the most exciting new features is UPI Circle, which allows users to delegate payment responsibilities to trusted family members or friends. This feature is handy for individuals needing direct access to banking services or hesitating to use UPI for digital transactions.

With UPI Circle, a primary user of Google Pay can add secondary users to their accounts, enabling them to make payments on their behalf. The feature offers two levels of delegation:

- Partial Delegation: The primary user retains full control and must approve each payment request initiated by the secondary user. This level of control ensures that the primary user can monitor all transactions closely.

- Full Delegation: The primary user can set a monthly spending limit of Rs 15,000, allowing the secondary user to make payments independently within that limit. This feature will enable families or small businesses to manage expenses more effectively.

UPI Vouchers: Expanding Beyond Vaccination Payments

Initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate vaccination payments, UPI Vouchers are now being expanded for broader use. UPI Vouchers allow users to send prepaid vouchers linked to a recipient's mobile number, which can be redeemed without needing to link a bank account to UPI.

This feature is being adapted across various sectors, making it easier for organizations and individuals to issue and utilize these vouchers. Whether for government programs, corporate gifting, or personal use, UPI Vouchers offer a convenient way to make payments digitally. This expansion is a significant step towards simplifying financial transactions and making digital payments more accessible.

Clickpay QR: Simplifying Bill Payments

Paying bills is about to get easier with Clickpay QR, a new feature developed in partnership with NPCI Bharat Billpay. Clickpay QR allows users to pay bills by scanning a QR code with the Google Pay app. The QR code, generated by billers, automatically fetches the latest bill details, eliminating the need for users to remember account numbers or customer IDs.

This streamlined process makes bill payments faster, more accurate, and hassle-free, significantly enhancing the user experience. It is particularly beneficial for those who manage multiple accounts or frequently pay utility bills, as it reduces the time and effort involved in each transaction.

Prepaid Utilities Payment: Managing Recurring Payments

Google Pay is also expanding its support for recurring payments by introducing prepaid utilities payment. Users can now discover and link their prepaid utility accounts, such as electricity or housing society bills, directly through the app. This feature aims to make managing and tracking recurring payments simpler and more organized.

As more utility providers join this category, users will benefit from having a centralized platform for all their recurring payment needs. This feature saves time and ensures that important payments are never missed, as everything can be managed from within Google Pay.

Tap & Pay with RuPay Cards: Convenience at Your Fingertips

To simplify card payments, Google Pay is rolling out Tap & Pay functionality for RuPay cards. Users can now add their RuPay cards to Google Pay and make payments by tapping their mobile phone on a card machine. The card details are securely stored, protecting the 16-digit card number during transactions.

This feature adds another layer of convenience for RuPay cardholders, reducing the need to carry physical cards and making transactions faster and more secure.

Autopay for UPI Lite: Seamless Small Transactions

Finally, Google Pay is introducing Autopay for UPI Lite, a feature designed for small-ticket transactions. UPI Lite is a simplified version of UPI, and with Autopay, users can automatically top up their UPI Lite balance when it falls below a certain threshold. This ensures that users can continue making small payments without worrying about running out of balance.

These new features underscore Google Pay's commitment to enhancing digital payments and making financial management more accessible for users in India. From delegating payments with UPI Circle to simplifying bill payments with Clickpay QR, Google Pay is paving the way for a more inclusive and user-friendly digital payments ecosystem.