Google Phone App Gets Vibrant Redesign with Intuitive Features and Better Call Controls

Google is rolling out a visually striking redesign of its Phone app, giving it a modern, vibrant feel with a more personalized and intuitive experience. This overhaul is part of the company’s broader Material 3 Expressive design initiative, aimed at making Android and Wear OS interfaces more dynamic and emotionally resonant.

The refreshed look is currently being made available to public beta testers. It introduces both aesthetic and functional upgrades that not only enhance visual appeal but also improve usability.

At the heart of the redesign is a simplified navigation structure. The traditional layout with tabs like "Favourites," "Recents," "Contacts," and "Voicemail" is being replaced by a more compact, three-tab format: Home, Keypad, and Voicemail.

The all-new Home tab is designed to offer quick access to the people you connect with most. A Favourites bar now sits at the top, displaying frequently contacted individuals as circular icons — allowing for one-tap communication without jumping through extra menus.

Call logs have also been reimagined. Instead of grouping multiple calls from the same contact into a single entry, the app now lists each call individually. While this may result in a busier-looking log, it helps users better understand call frequency — for instance, identifying if someone has tried to reach them multiple times.

With gesture-based call controls and deeper integration with contacts, this update isn’t just about looks. It's a step forward in making calling more seamless, colourful, and enjoyable on Android devices.



