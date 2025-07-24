Google Photos Rolls Out Free AI Tools to Animate and Stylise Old Pictures

In a move that blends nostalgia with innovation, Google Photos has introduced a suite of free AI-powered tools designed to help users breathe new life into their favourite images. The update, announced on July 24, 2025, is part of Google's continued effort to bring artificial intelligence to the fingertips of everyday users, enriching how they interact with their digital memories.

Now available in the United States on both Android and iOS devices, the latest features transform static photos into engaging short videos and stylised artworks. With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, Google Photos aims to democratize creative tools by making AI-enhanced features both accessible and intuitive.

At the heart of the new capabilities is the photo-to-video function, powered by Google’s advanced Veo 2 model. This tool allows users to select any photo and convert it into a dynamic six-second video. Depending on the mood or creative direction desired, users can choose prompts like “Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky” to generate a unique visual effect. Similar features have been seen in YouTube and Gemini, but this integration brings that functionality directly into the photo gallery app, making it easier than ever to enhance personal content.

Joining this feature is the Remix tool, which leverages the Imagen AI model to instantly stylise any photo. Whether users want to reimagine a moment in anime or give it a surreal 3D makeover, the tool makes it possible within seconds. These stylised outputs will be clearly marked with SynthID digital watermarks to ensure transparency about their AI-generated origins.

Google is taking a user-first approach by labeling these features experimental and inviting community feedback. Users can provide input through a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down mechanism, which Google says will help fine-tune the tools over time.

The new features are part of a revamped "Create" tab within the Google Photos app, which consolidates all creative tools, both AI-powered and traditional, in one easy-to-navigate section. Alongside existing capabilities like collages and highlight videos, the addition of AI effects signals a broader push to turn the app into a playground for visual storytelling.

Importantly, Google’s expansion of AI within Photos reflects a larger trend across the company’s product ecosystem. These updates were announced alongside similar enhancements to YouTube Shorts, which now also offers photo-to-video and AI-driven visual effects.

By putting advanced generative models like Veo 2 and Imagen directly in the hands of users, Google continues its mission to enhance digital creativity while learning from real-world usage. As the company refines these tools through user feedback, it hopes to make the experience even more immersive and personalized.

Whether you're looking to revisit cherished memories or explore artistic reinterpretations of your everyday snapshots, these new AI features offer a compelling reason to dive back into your photo library.