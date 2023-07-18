Google Pixel 8 Pro launch in October 2023; Expected features and price

Google released the Pixel 7a in May of this year, and the phone received impressive reviews from critics and customers alike. And now, all eyes are on Google's next offering, the Pixel 8 series. The Google Pixel 8 Pro phone will likely launch in October this year. While the company has yet to confirm the exact launch date, Speculations about the phone's launch and specifications have started circulating online. Since Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 in September this year, the Google Pixel 8 series could arrive right after the launch of the latest iPhone.



Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar has posted new leaks about the Google Pixel 8 Pro. A week ago, Brar also posted the expected specifications of the Pixel 8. And now, new leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 64-megapixel ultra-camera wide-angle and a 48-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens. There are also speculations regarding the phone's display, processor, and storage.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Expected specifications

Brar says the Google Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G3 chipset. The phone will likely come with two storage options, one with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The front camera is said to be 11-megapixel. Besides this, the phone is said to come with an infrared temperature sensor and is likely to run Android 14 out of the box. Talking about the battery, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is likely to come with a 4950mAh battery and is also said to support 27W wired charging.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Expected price

Brar tweeted earlier that the Google Pixel 8 could be priced at USD 649 (roughly Rs 53,450) or USD 699 (around Rs 57,570). The 128 GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 was launched for USD 599 (around Rs 49,330). In India, the phone was announced for Rs 59,999. If the Google Pixel 8 price turns out to be higher than its predecessor, it could launch for more than Rs 60,000 in India.

There are no details on the Google Pixel 8 Pro price. But since the price of the Pixel 8 is expected to be higher, the Pixel 8 Pro will likely follow the same pattern. We'll better understand the device's price as the release date approaches.