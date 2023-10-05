Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2: Price in India and more

On Wednesday, Google unveiled its Pixel 8 series at its Made by Google 2023 event. As part of the latest lineup, two devices were disclosed: the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Like every year, artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the event's highlights, and technology played a crucial role in almost every feature of the Pixel 8 series. Besides the smartphones, Google also unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, and introduced two new colours of Pixel Buds Pro.



For the first time, Google's Pixel Watch 2 is coming to India and will be available for sale on October 12. If you want to buy any of the new Pixel devices, know how much they cost in India.

Pixel 8 series: Price in India

Google has announced that the Pixel 8 starts at $699 in the US, underpricing the iPhone 15 by $100. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, which is the same price as the iPhone 15 Pro. In India, the Pixel 8 devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and are now available for pre-order.

The Google Pixel 8 is available in 128 GB and 256 GB. The 128GB variant costs Rs. 75,999 in India, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 82999.

The Pixel 8 Pro, the high-end smartphone in this year's Pixel lineup, is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. Currently, only the 128GB variant is listed on Flipkart, which could mean it is the only variant available in India this year. It is priced at Rs. 106999.

Pixel Watch 2: Price in India

After skipping India last year, the Pixel Watch 2, the successor to the Pixel Watch, will finally be available in the country. It has been listed on Flipkart. The Pixel Watch 2 is available in two variants: Wi-Fi and LTE. However, only one variant can be seen on Flipkart, which does not say which one it is. The Pixel Watch 2 will cost you Rs. 39900.

Although Google also introduced two new colours of Pixel Buds Pro, the latest variants still appear on Flipkart. All the new Pixel devices are available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale starting October 13.