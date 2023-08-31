Google Pixel 8 to launch on October 4: Specification, Price and more

Google confirmed the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series on October 4, weeks after the launch of the iPhone 15. The new Pixel series will again include two models: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. While the latter will have the most advanced features, the Pixel 8 will continue to attract a lot of customers due to its relatively affordable price. In terms of software experience, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could be the same with minor tweaks. The duo could ship Android 14 as well. Design-wise, there may not be any dramatic changes. As for the specifications, there could be some improvements.



All that we know about the Google Pixel 8:

Design: Based on MySmartPrice renders with the OnLeaks leak, the upcoming Pixel 8 will be similar to the Pixel 7 with the camera bar on the back and a flat display with a punch-hole. The vanilla Pixel may continue to house dual rear cameras, while the Pro model may include three sensors on the back. The Pixel 8 may once again be available in black and white colour options. The leak suggested that the smartphone could be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Display: The basic model may also feature a smaller screen. The Pixel 8 can feature a 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1400 nits of maximum brightness and 427 ppi. Google may still use a flat screen in the regular model.

Software and performance: The Pixel can draw power from its internal Tensor G3 chipset, based on Samsung's Exynos. There will also be a 4485 mAh battery with support for 24W wired fast charging technology and 20W wireless charging technology. The box will not include the charger. Google has been adding several AI and ML (machine learning) capabilities to its Pixel phones, including live translations, photo blurring, and more. The Pixel 8 can take advantage of some Google Bard features to stay ahead and take advantage of the AI generative frenzy.

Cameras: The Google Pixel 8 may feature a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide sensor on the back. There could also be a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for better subject detection. The new setup is said to improve light processing by 35 per cent with better HDR as well. On the front, it may include an 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Price: We will know the price close to the launch event. The Google Pixel 7 was launched at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.