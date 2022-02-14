Google plans to protect you from ads on the Web

Google said it aims to develop the 'Privacy Sandbox' proposals to make the web more private and secure for people. Google said in a blog post, "It will support the ability of publishers to generate revenue from advertising inventory and the ability of advertisers to secure value for money from advertising spend."



It will also consent to a good user experience while browsing the web, including in relation to digital advertising, by giving them substantial transparency and control in relation to their data while browsing the web. It will not "distort competition between Google's own advertising products and services and those of other market participants".



Google said that many publishers and advertisers rely on online advertising to fund their websites and reach new customers. Last week, the tech giant cleared a major regulatory hurdle when the UK competition watchdog formally accepted the tech giant's Privacy Sandbox commitments so they don't harm competition or unfairly benefit the search giant's own advertising business.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) shared that it is working jointly with the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) to oversee the development of the proposals so they can protect privacy without excessively restricting competition and harming customers. Google said it will also grow its engagement with industry stakeholders (including publishers, advertisers, and ad technology providers) by providing a systematic feedback process to incorporate reasonable views and suggestions.

"We will also establish a dedicated microsite, available from privacysandbox.com, explaining these channels in more detail and offering a new feedback form to submit suggested use cases and API feature requests, by the end of February 2022," said Google.

"Helping businesses adapt to a privacy-safe web, through invention and collaboration, can help provide the foundation for long-term economic sustainability and growth," it further added.



Disclaimer: With inputs from IANS