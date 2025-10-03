Google Rolls Out Gemini 2.5 Flash with Viral ‘Nano Banana’ Tool, Sundar Pichai Urges Developers to “Go Bananas”

Google has officially made its much-awaited Gemini 2.5 Flash AI engine widely available, delighting developers and creators worldwide. The release also expands access to the now-viral Nano Banana tool, which has become a cultural phenomenon on social media. From hyper-realistic 4K portraits to quirky 3D banana-inspired figurines, the tool has been driving massive online engagement.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his excitement for the new AI model. Reposting Google’s official announcement, Pichai wrote: “Developers - the best image editing + generation model is now GA.” Accompanied by three banana emojis, his playful call for developers to “Go bananas” highlighted the rising buzz around Nano Banana.

What’s New in Gemini 2.5 Flash?

At its core, Gemini 2.5 Flash is designed to push the boundaries of AI creativity. It allows users not only to generate AI images but also to blend multiple images for more consistent and refined results. The updated Nano Banana tool now supports a wide range of aspect ratios, catering to diverse creative needs:

Landscape: 21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2

21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2 Square: 1:1

1:1 Portrait: 9:16, 3:4, 2:3

9:16, 3:4, 2:3 Flexible: 5:4, 4:5

This flexibility means users can create everything from cinematic landscapes to social media-ready portraits without worrying about cropping or resizing.

Beyond still images, Nano Banana now offers GIF creation—allowing users to convert AI-generated content into animations—and an “infinite zoom” enhancement, where viewers can dive deeper into AI-generated visuals without losing quality.

Available Across Google AI Platforms

Google is making Gemini 2.5 Flash accessible through Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI for enterprise-grade solutions. Developers using Google AI Studio can now leverage “build mode”, enabling them to design AI-driven applications from a single prompt. These projects can then be seamlessly transferred to GitHub, making it easier to integrate AI workflows into development pipelines.

For professionals, the rollout also extends into creative tools like Adobe Photoshop, which now integrates Nano Banana via its generative fill feature. This means digital artists and designers can bring Nano Banana’s imaginative outputs directly into their professional projects.

India Leads the Way in Nano Banana Craze

Unsurprisingly, India has emerged as the top user base for Nano Banana, thanks to the viral wave of banana-inspired social media content. From WhatsApp integration via the Perplexity chatbot to trending edits on Instagram and X, the tool has captured the imagination of millions.

With Gemini 2.5 Flash now in general availability, Google is betting on developers, artists, and businesses to unleash new waves of creativity. And if Sundar Pichai’s words are anything to go by, the world is about to “go bananas” in more ways than one.