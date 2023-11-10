Google rolls out generative AI-powered Search in over 120 countries

New Delhi: Google has announced to roll out generative AI-powered search experience in more than 120 countries, supporting four new languages — Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian. The Search Generative Experience (SGE) helps get AI-powered overviews that bring together the most helpful and relevant information available for search.

The feedback on recent SGE launches in the US, India and Japan has been positive, and people are finding generative AI particularly useful for complex questions they wouldn’t typically think to search. “With SGE, we’re showing more links, and links to a wider range of sources on the results page, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered,” the company said in a statement. Search Labs is a new way for people to test early-stage experiments on Search, available on the Google app (Android and iOS) and on Chrome desktop.

“Once you’re enrolled in Search Labs, just enable the SGE experiment to get started. In new countries, access via Chrome desktop is available today, and access through the Google app will be enabled over the coming week,” said Google.