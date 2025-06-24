Google Shifts Gears: 25% Layoffs Hit Google TV as AI and YouTube Take Priority

In a move signalling a deeper shift in priorities, Google has reportedly laid off nearly a quarter of its Google TV team. The restructuring comes as the tech giant doubles down on artificial intelligence and reimagines YouTube as a premium streaming destination.

According to a report by The Information, Google has slashed 10 percent of the budget allocated to its Google TV division. With an estimated 300 people on the team, this reduction translates to about 75 jobs being cut. While Google has not officially confirmed the numbers, sources familiar with the situation suggest the layoffs are part of a broader realignment of company resources.

These internal changes are unfolding just as Google prepares to integrate its powerful Gemini AI model into the TV experience. The model promises to enhance user interaction through smarter, more personalized voice responses—effectively turning the television into a more intuitive, assistant-like device. It’s a bold step in the company’s vision for the smart home.

Despite the layoffs, Google insists that it continues to view television as a vital platform. The company is still investing in AI features designed to modernize how people use their TVs. “We want the TV experience to be more helpful, voice-friendly, and AI-powered,” a source close to the matter said. However, the reduced budget could slow down rollout timelines or limit innovation in specific areas.

Google TV, currently available on a wide range of devices including Chromecast and smart TVs from TCL and Hisense, may face uncertainty in terms of development velocity. Industry analysts believe the platform won’t be abandoned but may evolve more slowly than initially anticipated.

At the same time, Google appears to be shifting substantial focus toward YouTube. The company is reportedly working on a significant redesign that would make the platform resemble streaming heavyweights like Netflix and Disney+. This could include expanded options for paid content, exclusive shows, and a sleeker user interface aimed at enhancing viewer retention and revenue.

Another layer to the story is the company’s changing workplace culture. In April, CNBC reported that some remote employees were asked to return to physical offices at least three times per week—or risk termination. At the time, a Google spokesperson said, “Working together in person helps solve problems more effectively,” reinforcing the company’s belief that innovation thrives in collaborative settings.

While the layoffs at Google TV are raising eyebrows, the company maintains it is still hiring in select regions and verticals. The message is clear: Google is not downsizing indiscriminately but is instead reallocating its resources toward strategic priorities like AI and the streaming experience.

As the tech industry increasingly embraces artificial intelligence and digital content, Google’s latest move may be a sign of what’s to come for many large players—streamlining operations to make room for smarter, more scalable technologies.



