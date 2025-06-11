Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees

In a firm step toward reinforcing its hybrid work culture, Google is asking more of its US-based employees to return to the office—or consider parting ways with the company through a voluntary exit programme.

According to an internal memo accessed by Business Insider, the new policy particularly targets teams in strategic units such as Core, Marketing, Research, Knowledge & Information (K&I), and Communications. Notably, the K&I group plays a critical role in shaping flagship offerings like Google Search, commerce, and advertising tools.

Employees working remotely but residing within 50 miles of a Google office are now being asked to shift to a hybrid schedule, attending the office at least three days a week. While Google initially introduced its hybrid model in 2022, this recent development significantly expands its enforcement and scope.

To ease the transition and support alignment with the company's evolving priorities, Google is extending a voluntary severance option to select employees in the US. “This option is being provided to help the company focus on the work ahead,” said a Google spokesperson, adding that similar initiatives have shown positive results in other teams.

An executive note accompanying the memo explained the rationale behind the move, stating that in light of rapid changes—particularly driven by advancements in AI—the need for stronger collaboration and team cohesion is more important than ever. “We believe this happens better with in-person work,” the memo noted.

While Google maintains this is not a layoff, the announcement has caused unease among some employees. The company emphasizes that this exit path is meant for those who may no longer feel aligned with Google's current direction, while opening doors for others to grow internally.

However, some skepticism remains. The tech giant has previously followed similar programs with rounds of layoffs, most notably in 2023 when about 12,000 roles were eliminated globally. This year too, smaller job cuts affected divisions such as Treasury and Business Services.

Google has not disclosed how many employees may be impacted by the latest move, but the message is unambiguous: return to office or choose to move on.