Google to Block Unverified Android Apps Starting 2026: A Big Push for Safer Sideloading

Google is making a significant move to enhance Android’s security by cracking down on unverified apps. Starting September 2026, the tech giant will block the installation of Android apps from unverified developers on certified devices. The company says this is a necessary step to protect users from malicious actors who often exploit the openness of the platform to distribute harmful APK files.

In an announcement made on August 26, 2025, Google confirmed that all developers—whether publishing through the Play Store or distributing apps independently—will be required to verify their identity before their apps can be installed on certified Android devices. This developer verification programme is being introduced to ensure greater accountability across the Android ecosystem.

According to the company, this initiative is aimed at “elevating Android’s security to keep it open and safe.” While Google clarified that it will not inspect or moderate the content of apps or limit their origin, it emphasized the need to verify the developer’s identity, much like an ID check. This verification process, it says, will make it far more difficult for bad actors to hide behind fake names or disposable accounts, which are often used to launch scams, distribute malware, and commit financial fraud.

How it Works

The verification process will involve two key steps. First, developers will need to provide detailed identity information such as their legal name, address, phone number, and email. Organisations will also need to submit their D-U-N-S number and official website, while individuals must present government-issued identification.

Second, developers will have to register their apps, which includes proving ownership by submitting package names and app signing keys. For existing Play Store developers, most of these requirements are already fulfilled, meaning their apps will be registered automatically. However, those who distribute apps outside the Play Store will have to use a newly introduced Android Developer Console to complete this process.

Addressing privacy concerns, particularly from hobbyist and indie developers, Google has assured that none of the personal data collected during verification will be made public.

Timeline for Implementation

Google plans to roll out this verification programme in phases:

October 2025: Early access begins for selected developers.

Early access begins for selected developers. March 2026: Global access opens for all developers.

Global access opens for all developers. September 2026: Enforcement begins in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, where apps must come from verified developers on certified devices.

Enforcement begins in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, where apps must come from verified developers on certified devices. 2027 onwards: The policy will gradually expand to other regions worldwide.

With this move, Google aims to curb the risks associated with sideloading APKs—especially those from shady or unknown sources. While this may impact some independent developers and alternative app platforms, the company maintains that the new policy is a crucial step toward securing the Android experience without compromising its openness.