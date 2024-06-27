Live
Just In
Google Translate Now Supports 110 Plus New Languages
Google Translate now supports over 110 new languages, doubling its previous capacity and significantly enhancing its global reach.
Google has announced a significant update to Google Translate, adding support for 110 new languages. Previously, the service supported 133 languages, making this expansion the largest in the tool's history.
This significant enhancement is powered by Google's PaLM 2 AI language model, which excels in learning related languages. For instance, it adeptly learned languages “close to Hindi, like Awadhi and Marwadi, and French creoles like Seychellois Creole and Mauritian Creole,” Google’s Isaac Caswellsays in a blog post.
Among the newly supported languages is Cantonese, which is a long-requested addition. Caswell noted the challenge in training models for Cantonese due to its overlap with Mandarin in writing. Additionally, about a quarter of the new languages are from Africa, highlighting the diversity of this update.
Most of these newly added languages are spoken by at least one million people, with several spoken by hundreds of millions. This expansion underscores Google's commitment to making its translation services more inclusive and accessible worldwide.