Google's AI-powered search is now available in India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, while introducing the new Bing, called Google an "800-pound gorilla" in the online search space. Without a doubt, Google has held something of a monopoly on the web search space for years. The use of the term "just Google it" is proof enough that, over the years, the company name has almost become synonymous with the practice of looking things up online. The Google search we're all familiar with recently got a complete makeover. Google's AI-powered search was unveiled in May of this year during Google's annual mega-event, Google I/O.

And now, the new way of searching is available in India and Japan. Previously, the new feature was only available in the U.S. In a recent blog post, the company announced that it will bring SGE (Search Generative Experience) to more people.

Google announces SGE for India and Japan

Announcing the same, the company's blog post reads: "This week, we launched Search Labs in the first countries outside the U.S. — India and Japan — enabling people to opt into SGE to help them better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily."

The blog post added that there is also a unique feature for India. Users will be able to 'find a language toggle to help multilingual speakers easily switch back and forth between English and Hindi. And Indian users can also listen to the responses, which is a popular preference'. As for ads, they will continue to appear in dedicated spaces throughout the search page.

Like Microsoft's artificial intelligence-powered Bing, Google's new way of searching combines information from the Internet and presents it to users coherently. Usually, when you search for something on Google, you see a list of links to web pages, and you have to sort through several links to get the information you need. But with SGE, Google will do all the work for the user, and there will be an AI-generated summary above the search results. In addition, Google is also focusing on making the search more "visual" in its approach and includes multiple images in the results.

What about the links to the original web pages? Those will be there, but the user must scroll past the AI-generated summary to get to the original links in case they want to dig deeper.