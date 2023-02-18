Google's consolidation of Tasks and Reminders begins in March

Putting a schedule in motion that it announced in September, Google says that users will be able to manage all tasks created in various Google apps from within Google Tasks starting in March. Starting May 22, Google will automatically move reminders created in the Calendar apps and Google Assistant to Google Tasks, though users can start doing so voluntarily ahead of time.

Once the process is complete, users can access and create tasks from Google Workspace web apps like Chats, Docs, Gmail, and Calendar.

Now, you need not switch tabs to remember to get to an email later so you can reply to an urgent one right now. You can press a button to add it to your to-do list.

Plus, you'll be able to use your voice to create reminders with Google Assistant. These will also appear in Google Tasks, along with those created in Gmail and other apps. If you wish to separate and organize all of these various tasks, you can use the features already available in Google Tasks to create multiple lists and highlight important to-dos.

The move addresses a major gripe we've had for a long time with Google's task management system and makes it easier to see everything in one place. It also brings you more in line with Microsoft's most useful To-Do app, which already integrated tasks into Outlook, Planner, and Teams.

Google's new task and reminder system still has some kinks to work out. For example, reminders created in Google's Keep note-taking app won't move to Tasks. Although they will remain in the Keep app, this means they won't appear in Google Calendar either. Additionally, Google Tasks still lacks the features that other project management apps offer, such as the ability to search through your tasks and prioritize them.

Google will begin sending notices to personal account users so that they can start migrating reminders to Tasks by March 6, 2023. Google Workspace customers will receive them later, starting April 12, though only if organizations have the Tasks service activated. If the service is turned off, Reminders data will not be migrated to Tasks, and the company will start deleting Reminders data after June 22.