Google’s Gemini Now Turns Docs into Podcasts and Offers Smart Writing and Spreadsheet Tools

Google is rolling out a fresh wave of AI-powered features through Gemini, andone of the most surprising is the ability to turn your Google Docs intopodcasts. That’s right—your documents can now be read aloud by AI-generatedvoices, summarizing the key points before you hit “send” to your boss. You maynot have asked for AI hosts, but as Google puts it, you’re getting them anyway.

These new Gemini features are coming soon to Google Workspace apps,enhancing productivity tools with everything from an AI writing coach tosmarter spreadsheet analysis. At the heart of it all is Gemini, which now playsan even bigger role in assisting with your documents and data.

Perhaps the most unexpected of these features is the AI podcast tool. Thisfunctionality already existed in Google’s NotebookLM research tool and withinthe Gemini app itself for uploaded files. But now, it’s being built directlyinto Google Docs, allowing users to get an audio overview or listen to the AIread their content out loud. “Having your writing read back to you is genuinelyuseful, but I used Gemini to generate one of these ‘podcasts’ based on anarticle I wrote, and I’m not in a hurry to do it again.”

Another upcoming Docs tool is “Help me refine,” which adds suggested editsas comments instead of rewriting content. “Rather than just doing the writingfor you, it will leave comments with suggestions about how you can tighten upan existing draft.” That feature is expected to launch later this quarter.

Meanwhile, Gemini is also expanding its role in Google Sheets. The “Help meanalyze” tool is still on the horizon but promises to offer broader support inidentifying patterns, trends, and even actionable guidance. “In theory, it willhelp you identify trends and ‘guidance to get you started,’ kind of like anon-demand data analyst.” This update is slated to arrive “later this year.”

From smarter writing feedback to audio readbacks and AI spreadsheetinsights, Google is clearly betting big on Gemini to reshape how we work acrossits productivity apps.



