Google's Smart Lamp will Never be Sold Outside the Company

If you're looking for a Google Assistant-compatible smart lamp, you'll be sorely disappointed to learn that Google created one, but it's just for employees, as reported by 9to5Google. Google designer Ben Gold tweeted an image of the lamp, cunningly named dLight, noting that it "will likely never be for sale outside of the company."



The ultra-modern lamp features a circular base and a slim post that houses a cylindrical light, and certainly, its bright white colour almost makes it look like something you'd find in an Apple store. As Gold pointed out, you can move the light into different positions, allowing you to aim the light at your desk or at your face during video calls. It also comes with several lighting presets, as well as the ability to change the temperature of the light.

The lamp's FCC documents indicate Internet connectivity and Google Assistant compatibility, as its label is stamped with the "Hey Google" logo. And while you can't see the USB-C port in any of the images provided, Gold says it comes with one and gets over-the-air updates too.

Sadly, those of us who aren't Google employees won't be able to get our hands on dLight. But as 9to5Google points out, this isn't the first time Google has created an employee-only product: In 2017, the company developed a pair of Google-branded headphones for its workers.

Gold says that employees located in the US can apply for dLight for free (although he notes that it's currently pending) through the company, as part of Google's efforts to improve the work-from-home experience. Google employees are not yet required to return to the office due to the pandemic.