Just In
Government issues high-risk warning for Android 13 and others; Check
The government has raised concerns about multiple vulnerabilities found in various operating system versions, including Android 13; hackers could exploit that.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Android users. The government has raised concerns about multiple vulnerabilities found in various operating system versions, including Android 13; hackers could exploit that.
The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned Android users. Classified as "high severity", this advisory refers to the discovery of multiple vulnerabilities within various versions of the Android operating system, including the most recent Android 13. These vulnerabilities, which have been classified as "high severity", could be exploited by attackers to gain control of vulnerable devices, steal sensitive information, or disrupt operations.
CERT-In is an agency that operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies. Its goal is to secure Indian cyberspace and is responsible for tackling cybersecurity issues, including hacking and phishing. CERT-In's recent alert highlights risks within various Android operating system versions, one of the most popular mobile operating systems.
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android which could be exploited by an attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and cause denial of service on the targeted system," reads the official note.
Here is the list of all the vulnerabilities highlighted by CERT-In:
According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities affect Android versions 10, 11, 12, 12L, and 13.