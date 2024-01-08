GOVO GoSurround 970 Review: Elevate Your Audio Experience at an Affordable Price

Soundbars have become the undisputed champions in the living room arena, where space is often at a premium. They deliver immersive audio experiences without the clutter of traditional speaker setups, making them ideal for movie nights, music marathons, and casual TV binges. Are you in search of an affordable soundbar that promises a virtual surround sound experience? Look no further – the GOVO GoSurround 970 might be the audio solution you've been waiting for. In this comprehensive review, we'll delve into the design, connectivity options, remote control features, speaker output, audio quality, bass performance, clarity, surround sound capabilities, pricing, and warranty details of this feature-packed soundbar. But does it deliver the knockout punch, or is it simply a jab in the right direction? Let's dive into the ring and find out.



What’s in the Box

1 Soundbar, 1 Subwoofer, 2 Satellite Speaker, 1 Remote Control, 1 Aux Cable, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card.

GOVO GoSurround 970 in the Box

Technical Details of GOVO GoSurround 970 Soundbar



Audio

 RMS Output Power: 525W  Number of Drivers: 5  Soundbar Drivers Size: 5 x 3.54 inches  Satellite Drivers Size: 2 x 2.25 inches  Subwoofer Drivers Size: 6.5 inches

Connectivity

 AUX IN USB HDMI (ARC) OPT Bluetooth V5.3

Product

 Soundbar Dimension: 900*D90*H79mm  Wired Subwoofer Dimension: W190*D310*H370mm  Satellite Dimension: L87*D87*H182mm  L-Shaped Packaging  Remote Control  Input: 110-240V AC 50/60Hz

Sleek Design and Solid Build

The GoSurround 970 boasts a sleek, distinctive design featuring two triangular star-shaped lights on either end that seamlessly blend into any living room aesthetic. You have a choice to keep it in front of the TV or mount it on the wall; the choice is yours. The front of the soundbar is adorned with a metal grill, while a sleek black piano finish graces the back. Convenient control buttons are present on the ends, providing an alternative to the remote. An LED display sits discreetly in the centre, providing visual feedback for volume, source, and sound mode. You also get to check the status of your soundbar through the LED display.





GOVO GoSurround 970 Front View

The included wireless subwoofer is a compact cube with a downward-firing driver. Two wireless rear satellite speakers add to the surround sound experience, each featuring a full-range driver. The overall build quality feels solid, although the plastic construction might leave some audiophiles yearning for a more premium feel.



Multiple Connectivity Options

The GoSurround 970 offers a generous selection of connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, optical input, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth. This caters to a wide range of devices, from TVs and streaming sticks to smartphones and laptops. The HDMI ARC connection allows for one-cable control with your TV, simplifying the setup process. One of the standout features of the GoSurround 970 is its virtual surround sound technology. Utilizing advanced algorithms, the soundbar creates a surprisingly immersive soundscape that belies its physical limitations. While it may not replicate the precision of a proper 5.1 speaker setup, it certainly adds depth and dimension to your audio experience. Sounds move convincingly across the front soundstage, and the rear satellites do a decent job of adding a sense of envelopment, making you feel like you're right in the heart of the action.

Remote Control

The included remote control is vital, offering essential features beyond volume control. The remote control is well laid out and intuitive, providing easy access to volume, source selection, sound modes, and individual channel adjustments for the rear satellites and subwoofer. Users can fine-tune the surround channel volume, as well as adjust bass and treble settings. For optimal results, it's recommended to stick with the default audio settings, showcasing the soundbar'sprowess without manual adjustments.





GOVO GoSurround 970 Remote Control

Audio Quality, Speaker Output and Bass Performance



During testing, the audio quality of the GOVO GoSurround 970 proved to be remarkably clear. The synchronized performance of all the drivers and the surround channels creates a seamless and immersive audio experience. The surround channels play a mix of surrounding and main frequencies, enhancing the cinematic feel. The GOVO GoSurround 970 impresses with a total output of 260 W and features top-notch full-range sound drivers. The device's performance left us pleasantly surprised, delivering exceptional audio quality across the board.





GOVO GoSurround 970 Subwoofer with Satellite Speakers

The Knockout Punch: Bass that Packs a Wallop



The real showstopper is the mega bass, providing sharp and magnificent lower base tones. The included 280W subwoofer delivers a deep and powerful low-end that adds serious rumble to explosions and gravitas to musical scores. The bass is surprisingly well-controlled, avoiding the boomy muddiness that plagues some budget systems. This makes for a truly immersive experience, whether you're feeling the tremors of a spaceship blasting off or the pulse of a driving bassline. The overall clarity of the bass is impressive, allowing one to discern even the minutest beats without any loss of sound quality. Considering the soundbar's price range, its tuned excellence is genuinely commendable.

Investing in a 5.1 soundbar with separate audio channels with Dolby Audio extends beyond music and programs – it's about creating a cinematic experience at home. The GOVO GoSurround 970 excels in delivering clear dialogue while providing an unparalleled mega bass punch and overall audio output, elevating your home entertainment. When it comes to clarity and high notes, the speaker is finely tuned to deliver exceptional high-note output, ensuring clarity and precision in reproducing intricate audio details.

Price, Availability and Warranty

This soundbar is perfect for you if you are a movie and TV enthusiast looking for an audio upgrade on a budget and want a stylish and functional soundbar for your living room. To name a few, it can be bought on the GOVO website, Amazon and Smartprix. Pricing is a crucial factor, and the GOVO GoSurround 970, priced at 12,999, justifies its cost with exceptional audio performance. It's a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality. The GOVO Gosurround 970 260 W soundbar comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty.

Verdict: Elevate Your Audio Experience with the GOVO GoSurround 970

The GOVO GoSurround 970 delivers a commendable 5.1-channel virtual surround sound experience. However, it's important to remember that the GoSurround 970 is a budget contender. While the virtual surround effect isn't flawless, it offers a significant improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. The clear dialogue, powerful bass and multiple connectivity options make it a compelling choice for movie nights, gaming sessions, and casual music listening.

Overall, the GOVO GoSurround 970 is a solid choice for budget-conscious movie and music lovers. Its immersive sound, ease of use, stylish design and flexible connectivity options make it a leading player and a great value proposition for those looking to elevate their home entertainment experience. Elevate your audio experience with the GOVO GoSurround 970!