Grok AI to Launch Text-to-Video Generation Feature in October for Premium Users

Grok AI, the advanced conversational assistant developed by Elon Musk's xAI, is preparing to unveil a groundbreaking feature that will enable users to generate videos from text prompts. According to a recent announcement, this new functionality will be released in October 2025, with early access granted to Super Grok subscribers.

The feature will be powered by Grok’s Imagine capability, which is built on the Aurora engine. It allows users to transform simple text descriptions into full-fledged videos, complete with synchronized audio. This innovation expands Grok’s existing creative suite, which already includes image generation and voice-based interactions.

Elon Musk confirmed the development by reposting Grok’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “You’ll soon be able to generate videos on Grok. Download the standalone @Grokapp and subscribe.” The move signals a significant step forward for xAI as it competes with other AI giants in the race to deliver advanced generative media tools.

In an official post on X, the Grok team explained, “Video generation is coming to Grok via our Imagine feature, powered by Aurora. Create instant videos with sound from text prompts. Download the standalone Grok app, subscribe to Super Grok, and join the waitlist for early access in October.”

At present, users can sign up for the waitlist through the standalone Grok app. The early rollout will be exclusive to Super Grok subscribers, a premium plan priced at $30 per month. Broader access to the feature is expected in subsequent phases after the initial launch.

This update adds another layer to Grok’s rapidly evolving capabilities. Besides conversational AI, the app already supports image creation and voice chat, enabling users to generate rich multimedia content within a single platform.

Earlier this year, xAI also introduced customizable AI companions for Grok. The first batch of digital avatars includes:

Ani, a dark-themed anime-style character

These companions are exclusively available to Super Grok users and can be accessed directly within the app.

Grok AI forms a core part of the X Premium+ subscription, which bundles multiple advanced features for power users. Super Grok subscribers currently enjoy premium perks such as DeepSearch, real-time data access, and enhanced image generation tools. The upcoming video creation functionality is expected to further enhance the platform’s appeal among content creators, storytellers, and digital artists.

With this new addition, Grok is poised to become one of the most versatile AI-powered creative platforms available today, continuing to push the envelope in generative AI innovation.